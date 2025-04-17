South Carolina Transfer Zachary Davis Commits to Memphis
The South Carolina Gamecocks have lost a good bit to the portal this offseason. Former wing, Zachary Davis has officially committed to Memphis.
The South Carolina Gamecocks didn’t exactly have the 2024-25 season. They failed to make the NCAA Tournament, they turned down the NIT invitation, and they’ve seen several key players from a year ago either enter the portal or declare for the NBA Draft.
One of those exiting Gamecocks, wing Zachary Davis, entered the portal after the season and has now officially committed to Memphis per his social media.
Davis had a career-high 22 points against Florida and Mississippi State this season. Against the Bulldogs, he played a career-high 38 minutes. His 8.2 points per game on average won’t be all that tough to replace for this Gamecocks roster. However, Davis is a veteran who’s played a lot of minutes, and that type of veteran experience can not be overstated in terms of value.
