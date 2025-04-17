Gamecock Digest

LOOK: South Carolina Gamecocks in New Numbers Ahead of Spring Game

Nov 16, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the Missouri Tigers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
The South Carolina Gamecocks are set to have their annual spring game this weekend. This will be the fans first opportunity to get a look at the new squad as they head into the 2025 college football season. With that said, some players will be rocking new numbers this season so here is a look at who changed to make sure fans can identify them.

South Carolina Football Number Changes

  • Lex Cyrus No. 0
  • Fred Johnson No. 0 (Previously No. 15)
  • Rahsul Faison No. 1
  • Myles Norwood No. 3
  • Mike Smith No. 4 ( Previously No. 20)
  • Kendall Daniels Jr. No. 5
  • Jordan Dingle No. 5
  • Jordon Gidron No. 7
  • Shawn Murphy No. 7
  • Jaylen Brown No. 11
  • Air Noland No. 11
  • Malik Clark No. 13
  • Brandon Cisse No. 15
  • Cutter Woods No. 15
  • Justin Okoronkwo No. 17
  • Jayden Sellers No. 17
  • Jaquel Holman No. 18
  • Brian Rowe Jr. No. 18
  • Damarcus Leach No. 19
  • Jaquavious Dodd No. 22
  • Donovan Darden No. 27
  • Taeshawn Alston No. 29

Unfortunately, the game will no be broadcasted this weekend, so only fans who are in attendance will have a chance to watch the spring game. However, there will be a radio broadcast that fans can tune into to listen to the game. The game will take place on April 18 at 7:30 PM ET.

