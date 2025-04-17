LOOK: South Carolina Gamecocks in New Numbers Ahead of Spring Game
A look at some of the South Carolina Gamecocks that will be rocking new numbers during the spring game.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are set to have their annual spring game this weekend. This will be the fans first opportunity to get a look at the new squad as they head into the 2025 college football season. With that said, some players will be rocking new numbers this season so here is a look at who changed to make sure fans can identify them.
South Carolina Football Number Changes
- Lex Cyrus No. 0
- Fred Johnson No. 0 (Previously No. 15)
- Rahsul Faison No. 1
- Myles Norwood No. 3
- Mike Smith No. 4 ( Previously No. 20)
- Kendall Daniels Jr. No. 5
- Jordan Dingle No. 5
- Jordon Gidron No. 7
- Shawn Murphy No. 7
- Jaylen Brown No. 11
- Air Noland No. 11
- Malik Clark No. 13
- Brandon Cisse No. 15
- Cutter Woods No. 15
- Justin Okoronkwo No. 17
- Jayden Sellers No. 17
- Jaquel Holman No. 18
- Brian Rowe Jr. No. 18
- Damarcus Leach No. 19
- Jaquavious Dodd No. 22
- Donovan Darden No. 27
- Taeshawn Alston No. 29
Unfortunately, the game will no be broadcasted this weekend, so only fans who are in attendance will have a chance to watch the spring game. However, there will be a radio broadcast that fans can tune into to listen to the game. The game will take place on April 18 at 7:30 PM ET.
