South Carolina vs Georgia: Gamecocks Looking to Keep Momentum Rolling
The South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to keep their momentum rolling against the Georgia Bulldogs.
It's not secret that this college basketball season has not been ideal for the South Carolina Gamecocks. After making the NCAA tournament last season, the Gamecocks are currently dead last in the SEC> However, they have picked up two wins in their last three games and are looking to keep that momentum rolling in their matchup against Georgia.
The Bulldogs are on a roll themselves as of late. They knocked off No. 3 Florid and defeated Texas on the road to put themselves back into post season conversations. Their point guard, Silas Demary Jr., also earned SEC Player of the week honors after scoring 20+ points in both matchups.
The Gamecocks though are fresh off of their biggest win of the season. They defeated Arkansas by 19 points thanks to a scoring out burst from star player Collin Murray-Boyles. He finished the game with 35 points while shooting 12/16 from the field. If the Gamecocks can get another performance like that from their NBA prospect, they'll be in good shape Tuesday night.
It's a tough situation for South Carolina, the Bulldogs are fighting for a spot in the post season while at this point, it feels like South Carolina is fighting for honor and dignity. It might sound cliche, but obviously Lamont Paris and his team still care enough about this season to keep scrapping and clawing to the end of it, and that's a dangerous sight for team in Georgia's shoes.
Tip-off for Tuesday's game is set for 6:00 PM ET and will be broadcasted on SEC Network.
You Might Also Like:
- NFL GM Raves About Development Of LaNorris Sellers at South Carolina
- 2025 NFL Scouting Combine Top Performers - Which Gamecocks Made Their Mark
- Clemson Sweeps South Carolina
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!