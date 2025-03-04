Gamecock Digest

South Carolina vs Georgia: Gamecocks Looking to Keep Momentum Rolling

The South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to keep their momentum rolling against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Jonathan Williams

Mar 1, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Lamont Paris directs his team against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Lamont Paris directs his team against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
It's not secret that this college basketball season has not been ideal for the South Carolina Gamecocks. After making the NCAA tournament last season, the Gamecocks are currently dead last in the SEC> However, they have picked up two wins in their last three games and are looking to keep that momentum rolling in their matchup against Georgia.

The Bulldogs are on a roll themselves as of late. They knocked off No. 3 Florid and defeated Texas on the road to put themselves back into post season conversations. Their point guard, Silas Demary Jr., also earned SEC Player of the week honors after scoring 20+ points in both matchups.

The Gamecocks though are fresh off of their biggest win of the season. They defeated Arkansas by 19 points thanks to a scoring out burst from star player Collin Murray-Boyles. He finished the game with 35 points while shooting 12/16 from the field. If the Gamecocks can get another performance like that from their NBA prospect, they'll be in good shape Tuesday night.

It's a tough situation for South Carolina, the Bulldogs are fighting for a spot in the post season while at this point, it feels like South Carolina is fighting for honor and dignity. It might sound cliche, but obviously Lamont Paris and his team still care enough about this season to keep scrapping and clawing to the end of it, and that's a dangerous sight for team in Georgia's shoes.

Tip-off for Tuesday's game is set for 6:00 PM ET and will be broadcasted on SEC Network.

Jonathan Williams
