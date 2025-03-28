South Carolina vs Maryland Women's Basketball: Who Has the Best Players?
Who has the best players between South Carolina and Maryland according to ESPN?
The South Carolina Gamecocks will be taking on the Maryland Terrapins on Friday in the sweet sixteen round of the women's tournament.
South Carolina and Maryland met on the court last season in a regular season game back in November of 2023. That game saw the Gamecocks dominate to the tune of a 114-76 victory. Seven Gamecocks finished in double digits on the day, with Te-Hina Paopao leading the way with 14 points.
ESPN recently released an article ranking the best 25 players left in the women's tournament, so who between these two teams has the best players? Well, for starters, not a single player from either team was ranked inside of the top 10.
The first player from either team on the list was Joyce Edwards at No. 14.
"Edwards has come into her own for the Gamecocks this season, and they've enjoyed every bit of it as they've adjusted to life without posts Kamilla Cardoso (graduated) and Ashlyn Watkins (injured). While she uncharacteristically struggled in South Carolina's second-round matchup against Indiana, Edwards put in a strong 22-point effort against Tennessee Tech. A confident, thriving Edwards will go far in helping the Gamecocks repeat as champions. --Philippou"
The next player to pop up on the list was MiLaysia Fulwiley, who was wanked No. 18.
"Along with Edwards and Tessa Johnson, Fulwiley still helps form the most productive bench in the country and is South Carolina's second-leading scorer. --Creme"
Maryland had their first and only player pop up on the list at No. 21, which was Shyanna Sellers.
"Sellers was a standout in what was the game of the tournament so far. In the Terps' double-overtime win over Alabama, Sellers finished with 28 points -- including a set of clutch free throws that helped send the game into the second overtime period. Averaging 20 points, three rebounds and two assists through the first two games of the tournament, she has proved to be one of the better all-around players in the country. -- Andrews"
The final player to make the list was Chloe Kitts at No. 23 and Creme described her as the key player if the Gamecocks want to repeat as national champs this season.
So needless to say, South Carolina has the better players heading into this matchup, but March Madness is anything but predictable.
