South Carolina vs Tennessee - Gamecocks Looking to Finish Strong
The South Carolina Gamecocks end their regular season against the Tennessee Volunteers.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have one more game before their regular season officially comes to a close. A road game in Knoxville against the Tennessee Volunteers. The Gamecocks aren't playing for much as they sit in last place in the SEC, but the Volunteers are fighting for higher seeding in the NCAA tournament.
Despite the fact that South Carolina's season hasn't gone the way that they had hoped, they've still been fighting till the very end. Most recently, they upset Texas and Arkansas to earn their first two conference wins of the season, and now both of those teams are on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament.
Tennessee is not on the bubble but after losing to Ole Miss this week, they were bumped out of No. 1 seed positioning. They will likely have to earn it back during the SEC Tournament, but a loss today would likely put that out of reach for them, especially if the other one seeds close out strong.
One thing that won't be lacking in this game is talent. South Carolina has Colin Murray-Boyles, a potential top-10 pick this year, who is averaging 17.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Tennessee on the other hand has Chaz Lanier who is also averaging 17 points per game while shooting 42.7 percent from the field.
The Volunteers are allowing just 64 points per game this season defense while South Carolina is averaging 70 points allowed. The Gamecocks are gonna have to be on top of their game today if they want to come away with a win.
