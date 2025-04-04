South Carolina vs Texas: Players to Watch in NCAA Women's Tournament Final Four
Players to watch during South Carolina and Texas' final four matchup in the NCAA women's tournament.
On Friday, one of South Carolina or Texas will punch their ticket to the national championship game for the NCAA women's tournament. These two teams are very familiar with one another as they have faced off three times already this season. The Gamecocks lead the series at 2-1 and are searching for a second consecutive national title.
It goes without saying that both teams are extremely talented but there a re few players that fans should be keeping their eye on during Friday's major matchup.
Chloe Kitts, South Carolina
Kitts has had two solid games against the Longhorns already this season. In their most recent matchup in the SEC Championship game, she dropped 15 points and nine rebounds. Kitts has also scored in double figures in all four tournament games so far for the Gamecocks. She has been a pivotal player for South Carolina this season and the same can be expected in this one.
Madison Booker, Texas
In Texas' lone win against South Carolina this season, Booker poured in 20 points. She is averaging 16.5 points per game this year on top of 6.8 rebounds per game. She has been phenomenal for Texas in the tournament with multiple 20-point games and 18 points in their most recent matchup against TCU. If the Longhorns are going to pull off the upset, Booker is likely going to play a major role in it.
MiLaysia Fulwiley, South Carolina
Fulwiley has been an x-factor off of the bench for South Carolina this season. She is averaging 11.9 points per game this season while also shooting 42.3% from the field. She has scored in double figures 21 times this year off of the bench. If she gets going, it's hard to stop her, which means in return it's hard to stop the Gamecocks. If she finds a groove in this one, there's a good chance South Carolina is headed back to the championship game.
