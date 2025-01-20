South Carolina Women’s Basketball Dominates Oklahoma; Hot Start to Conference Schedule
The South Carolina Gamecocks Women’s Basketball Team has opened up SEC play in tremendous fashion. Here’s what lies ahead for Dawn Staley and these women.
The South Carolina Gamecocks Women’s Basketball Team has won three national titles under Dawn Staley. So, to watch them open up SEC play in such dominating fashion may not be as much of a surprise to some as it should be. Perhaps South Carolina fans have become slightly accustomed to beating the No. 13th ranked team by 41-points. By now Gamecocks’ fans have have to have become numb to the (6-0) starting conference play.
They are beating SEC Teams by 29.1 PPG to start the season, and the slate begins to get slightly tougher Thursday night.
South Carolina Women’s Basketball SEC Schedule Remaining:
- LSU 1/23
- @ Tennessee 1/27
- Auburn 2/2
- @ Georgia 2/6
- @ Texas 2/9
- Florida 2/13
- Arkansas 2/20
- @ Vanderbilt 2/23
- @ Ole Miss 2/27
- Kentucky 3/2
The South Carolina Gamecocks Women’s Basektball Team is currently the favorite to win the national title according to FanDuel at +200.
