Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Women's Basketball Listed as the Favorite Ahead of NCAA Tournament

The South Carolina women's basketball team is listed as the favorite heading into the NCAA tournament.

Jonathan Williams

Mar 7, 2025; Greenville, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley during the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Mar 7, 2025; Greenville, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley during the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

The South Carolina women's basketball team is listed as the favorite heading into the NCAA tournament.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are in the hunt for their second consecutive nationalt title this season. Head coach Dawn Staley and her squad are a one seed coming into the tournament and have their first matchup against Tennessee Tech on Firday in the first round.

South Carolina is not the top overall seed in the tournament as UCLA earned that right but the Gamecocks are the betting favorite to take home the national title this season.

According to Fan Duel, South Carolina has +230 odds to take home the championship. UConn hasthe 2nd-best at +250, UCLA third-best with +600 and Texas with the fourth-best odds at +700.

ESPN's Charlie Creme released his official bracket prediction and he has the Gamecocks winning the entire tournament.

He has the Gamecocks winning their first round game 91-47 against Tennessee Tech, beating Indiana in the second round 76-58, getting past Maryland in the third round, beating Duke 81 to 70 in the elite eight, beating Notre Dame 72-67 in the final four and then defeating UConn 72-70 in the national championship.

Here is what Creme had to say about the prediction:

"UConn and South Carolina are the two most successful NCAA tournament teams in recent memory, and that will play out again with each reaching the championship game," Creme wrote. "They met earlier this season, when the Huskies beat the Gamecocks by 29 points on Feb. 16 in Columbia, South Carolina. That result won't repeat itself. This will be a much more competitive game. And it will be a better game than when these two programs met in the 2022 national championship game. But the result will be the same: South Carolina will celebrate an NCAA title for a second straight year and for the third time in four seasons."

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Basketball