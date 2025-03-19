South Carolina Women's Basketball Listed as the Favorite Ahead of NCAA Tournament
The South Carolina women's basketball team is listed as the favorite heading into the NCAA tournament.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are in the hunt for their second consecutive nationalt title this season. Head coach Dawn Staley and her squad are a one seed coming into the tournament and have their first matchup against Tennessee Tech on Firday in the first round.
South Carolina is not the top overall seed in the tournament as UCLA earned that right but the Gamecocks are the betting favorite to take home the national title this season.
According to Fan Duel, South Carolina has +230 odds to take home the championship. UConn hasthe 2nd-best at +250, UCLA third-best with +600 and Texas with the fourth-best odds at +700.
ESPN's Charlie Creme released his official bracket prediction and he has the Gamecocks winning the entire tournament.
He has the Gamecocks winning their first round game 91-47 against Tennessee Tech, beating Indiana in the second round 76-58, getting past Maryland in the third round, beating Duke 81 to 70 in the elite eight, beating Notre Dame 72-67 in the final four and then defeating UConn 72-70 in the national championship.
Here is what Creme had to say about the prediction:
"UConn and South Carolina are the two most successful NCAA tournament teams in recent memory, and that will play out again with each reaching the championship game," Creme wrote. "They met earlier this season, when the Huskies beat the Gamecocks by 29 points on Feb. 16 in Columbia, South Carolina. That result won't repeat itself. This will be a much more competitive game. And it will be a better game than when these two programs met in the 2022 national championship game. But the result will be the same: South Carolina will celebrate an NCAA title for a second straight year and for the third time in four seasons."
