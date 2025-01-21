South Carolina Women's Basketball - LSU vs Gamecocks Preview, How to Watch
The No. 2 ranked South Carolina Gamecocks Women's basketball team is set to host No. 5 LSU Tigers on Thursday. Here's a full preview and how to watch the Top-5 contest.
The South Carolina Gamecocks' Women's Basketball team is on an asbolute tear to start the 2025 SEC slate. They've dominated opponents 29 points per game in conference play to start the year. Their first big test comes to town on Thursday as Coach Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers come to town to faceoff. Here's a full preview of the matchup.
LSU vs South Carolina Women's Basketball - Preview
Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM EST inside Colonial Life Arena between these two top-5 opponents. There could be a problem for the LSU Tigers traveling to Columbia, South Carolina considering the snowstorm that the state of Louisiana is expecting, with expectations of nearly 8" of snow in Baton Rouge, LA Tuesday and Wednesday. Mulkey commented on the issue following their win over Florida on Monday:
"I can't even think about South Carolina. I have to think about snow and ice when I get home. But we know what we face next, a tremendous challenge to play the defending champions and do it at their place."
How to Watch - LSU vs South Carolina WBB
- Gameday: Thursday, January 23rd
- Game time: 8:00 pm ET
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Colonial Life Arena
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
