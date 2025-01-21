Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Women's Basketball - LSU vs Gamecocks Preview, How to Watch

Fisher Brewer

Jan 12, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley directs her team against the Texas Longhorns in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The No. 2 ranked South Carolina Gamecocks Women's basketball team is set to host No. 5 LSU Tigers on Thursday. Here's a full preview and how to watch the Top-5 contest.

The South Carolina Gamecocks' Women's Basketball team is on an asbolute tear to start the 2025 SEC slate. They've dominated opponents 29 points per game in conference play to start the year. Their first big test comes to town on Thursday as Coach Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers come to town to faceoff. Here's a full preview of the matchup.

LSU vs South Carolina Women's Basketball - Preview

Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM EST inside Colonial Life Arena between these two top-5 opponents. There could be a problem for the LSU Tigers traveling to Columbia, South Carolina considering the snowstorm that the state of Louisiana is expecting, with expectations of nearly 8" of snow in Baton Rouge, LA Tuesday and Wednesday. Mulkey commented on the issue following their win over Florida on Monday:
"I can't even think about South Carolina. I have to think about snow and ice when I get home. But we know what we face next, a tremendous challenge to play the defending champions and do it at their place."

How to Watch - LSU vs South Carolina WBB

Fisher has been covering the Gamecocks for 5 years as a freelancer under the name of USCTalk, a popular page in the Carolina community that led to his first reporting job for Rivals.com. He left to go back to being a freelancer and then, a year later, joined the Sports Illustrated family in January 2023.

