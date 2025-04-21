Gamecock Digest

Utah's Mike Sharavjamts Announces Commitment to South Carolina

Utah Guard Mike Sharavjamts has announced his commitment to South Carolina.

Feb 23, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Utah Utes forward Mike Sharavjamts (25) dribbles against Central Florida Knights center Moustapha Thiam (52) at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images
The South Carolina Gamecocks have been active in the transfer portal following the conclusion of the college basketball season. On Monday they added another commitment as Utah guard Mike Sharavjamts announced his commitment to the Gamecocks.

Sharavjamts started his career at Dayton, transferred to San Francisco and then transferrde to Utah. In 2024, he averaged 7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He also shot 40.6 percent from the field. Over his career, he has averaged 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

The Utah guard started in 29 of 33 games last season for the Utes. Sharavjamts will bring some good size to South Carolina's roster as a he is listed at 6-foot-9 and 190 pounds.

Head coach Lamont Paris and the South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to have a bounce back season after missing the NCAA tournament and finishing dead last in the SEC this past season. The Gamecocks will also need to replace Collin Murray-Boyles, who declared for the NBA draft.

Sharavjamts joins Meechie Johnson, Elijah Strong, Kobe Knox and Chris Essandoko in South Carolina's transfer portal class. Sharavjamts is the highest rated transfer amongst the bunch and will look to make an immediate impact for the Gamecocks this season.

This news comes after Treysen Eaglestaff announced his decommitment from the team. Eaglestaff initially committed to South Carolina after electing to transfer from North Dakota.

Home/Basketball