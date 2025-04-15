Where Will South Carolina Transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley Go - Top3 Landing Spots
The South Carolina Gamecocks lost sophomore guard MiLaysia Fulwiley to the Transfer Portal. We look at potential landing spots for Fulwiley.
The South Carolina Gamecocks were the deepest team in Women's College Basketball in 2024-2025. They featured a 12-woman rotation for the majority of the year and led the nation in bench points.
One of the primary reason for the bench's success for the Gamecocks this season was sophomore guard MiLaysia Fulwiley. Fulwiley is no officially in the NCAA Transfer Portal exploring options for a new home. Today, we take a look at potential landing spots for Fulwiley.
Ole Miss
Everyone seems to be connecting Fulwiley to the Rebels. However, it should be noted that Ole Miss head coach Yoley McCuin has already taken to social media to throw a little bit of water on that fire.
Notre Dame
The Fighting Irish are in desperate need of an addition like Fulwiley. Not only did they lose Maddy Westbeld, Sonia Citron, and Liatu King to graduation, but they've also seen two other major contributors transfer this offseason. The Irish already have one of the sport's premier guards in Hannah Hidalgo and could pair nicely with Fulwiley.
Maryland
There's no secret that Fulwiley already has a show deal with Under Armour under the Stephen Curry collection. Fulwiley taking her talents to the meca of Under Armour and the school of the founder would be an ideal branding matchup for both parties.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: