Why the South Carolina Gamecocks Declining the NIT Makes Sense
Despite a rough finish in conference play this season, the South Carolina Gamecocks still managed to get an invite to the NIT due to 14 SEC teams making the NCAA tournament and the next two highest SEC teams automatically get a bid. However, the Gamecocks declined the invitation and are focusing on the 2025 college basketball season.
Here is what head coach Lamont Paris had to say about the decision:
"I have a tremendous amount of respect for the NIT and the exciting opportunity it provides good teams to continue playing for a championship. Unfortunately, due to some attrition on our roster with injuries we decided it was best not to participate this year.This year we competed in one of the best conferences in college basketball history! While we did not reach our goal of making the NGAA Tournament I am, however, extremely proud of the effort and determination our guys played with all season.Much sincere thanks to our dedicated fanbase for its outstanding support of our guys. We will build on that and start our work immediately as we look to make a return to the NCAA Tournament in 2026."
While it might seem odd for a basketball program to decline a chance at postseason play, the overall optics of the decision do make some sense.
The transfer portal has taken over college sports. Player movement is at an all-time high and the ability to completely change a roster within just a couple of months is now available to head coaches.
South Carolina signed four players in the 2025 recruiting class with the headliner being point guard Eli Ellis, a four-star recruit out of Moravian Prep. It is also expected that South Carolina will take advantage of the transfer portal window, especially considering forward Collin Murray-Boyles is expected to declare for the NBA draft.
By declining the NIT invitation, South Carolina will get a head start on evaluating the players that enter the portal and have the ability to allocate a lot of time to recruiting portal players. Something that teams playing in the postseason can't do necessarily.
The Gamecocks are one season removed from making the NCAA tournament and this year went a different direction. It looks like Coach Paris and his staff are going to do everything they can to make sure they make it back to the dance next season.
