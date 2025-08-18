Big South Carolina Recruiting Target's Commitment Date Approaches; Will He Choose the Gamecocks?
One of South Carolina's biggest recruiting targets is set to make his commitment known this week. Five-star interior offensive lineman Darius Gray is set to choose between the Gamecocks, LSU Tigers, Clemson Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Tennessee Volunteers on Friday Aug 22. Who will he choose?
Sitting at the 19 spot in the team recruiting rankings, South Carolina has 15 current commits, but none as highly rated as Gray. The Gamecocks didn't land a five-star player in the 2025 class, after landing Nyck Harbor and Dylan Stewart in back to back classes.
Here's what South Carolina Gamecocks on SI's Brooks Austin wrote about an interview Gray had describing his thoughts on South Carolina:
South Carolina: “They have been the longest relationship possible. I think the most important thing to me is how everyone remained the same. You know way back, they were a five or six win team and now they are scratching the surface for playoffs and not once did they change anything that they are doing with their culture, so I think that’s been the biggest thing for me and Coach Beamer is an amazing people that you’d want to play for.”
South Carolina must hold off some powerhouses on Friday to secure his recruitment. If they were to land his services, Gray would help add to a class that includes four-star OT Zyon Guiles, three-star OT Kamari Blair, and three-star IOL Anthony Baxter.
