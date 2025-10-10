Bold Predictions for South Carolina vs LSU
South Carolina taking on LSU has major playoff implications as we move towards the half way mark of the regular season. The Tigers remain 9.5-point favorites in this game, but the Gamecocks have the talent to make some noise in this game. With that said, let's take a look at some bold predictions for this week's SEC matchup.
South Carolina hits two 50-yard explosives in the passing game
Vandrevius Jacobs has been the go-to guy for LaNorris Sellers in the early goings of the season. Jacobs' 17.9 average yards per catch is third on the team behind Nyck Harbor (20.0) and Donovan Murph (18.8). South Carolina has a lot of speed at the wide receiver position and should be able to make plays against a LSU secondary that ranks in the bottom half of pass defenses in the SEC.
Dylan Stewart has three sacks on the night
South Carolina's star pass rusher has quietly had a good season rushing the passer so far through five games. He is already sitting at 3.5 sacks, which ranks inside the top ten of the country. Stewart can change a game rushing the passer and I believe he will have a big night getting after Garrett Nussmeier on Saturday. If this comes true, it could also open things up for his running mate Bryan Thomas Jr., who has three sacks of his own on the year.
South Carolina scores a non-offensive touchdown
The last time they were on the field, South Carolina scored two defensive touchdowns on a fumble return and a pick six. Vacari Swain has also returned three punts for touchdowns this season. Whether Swain builds on his resume as a returner, or someone makes a play on defense, the Gamecocks will help out its offense with a touchdown this weekend against the Tigers.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: