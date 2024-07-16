Gamecock Digest

Bryce Davis Releases Final Four Schools Ahead of Commitment

Bryce Davis will announce his college decision on July 20.

Alex Joyce

Nov 11, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back DQ Smith (1), offensive lineman Tree Babalade (51), and defensive back Nick Emmanwori (21) lead their teammates onto the field before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 11, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back DQ Smith (1), offensive lineman Tree Babalade (51), and defensive back Nick Emmanwori (21) lead their teammates onto the field before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports / Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina is looking to stock up on edges in the 2025 class. Bryce Davis from Greensboro, NC is certainly one head coach Shane Beamer would love to see in the Garnet and Black.

Davis released his final four schools via his Twitter account on Tuesday. He is set to choose between South Carolina, Clemson, Georgia, and Duke. Clemson is believed to be the leader to land his services on July 20.

The 6-foot-3 and 245lb pass rusher from Grimsley High is a high motor player coming off the edge. Davis possesses heavy hands and lightning quick feet which causes problems for opposing tackles.

His frame allows him to be a versatile player at the next level. Though he has the higher ceiling as an edge, Davis could excel kicking inside on the defensive line rotation. He has some room to grow in a strength and conditioning program at the next level which would be needed if he does line up at the defensive tackle position.

Currently, South Carolina has five edges committed to their 2025 class. However, none are as highly rated as Davis is. He'd be the cornerstone piece of a heavy defensive laden class.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Alex Joyce

ALEX JOYCE