Huge Gamecock Target Announces Commitment Date

Elite 2025 IOL Jaylen Gilchrist will make his college decision on August 3.

Alex Joyce

South Carolina prospect Jaylen Gilchrist on his latest visit to the Gamecocks. / Photo - South Carolina Athletics
One of the top players available in the 2025 class is set to come off the board. Major South Carolina offensive line target, Jaylen Gilchrist, announced his commitment date for August 3 via his Twitter account.

Gilchrist would be a massive addition (literally and figuratively) to the Gamecocks class. He is the third best IOL in the nation according to 247 Sports. The 6-foot-4 and 305 pound offensive lineman out of Virginia Beach, Virginia, is supremely talented as he can play outside or inside at the next level. He projects as an elite guard with a bright future at the position.

South Carolina is currently battling with SEC Rival Georgia and Maryland for Gilchrist's services. Right now, the Gamecocks have a slight lead as recruiting experts expect to see him land in Columbia.

Beyond efforts from head coach Shane Beamer and his staff, current players and recruits are doing their best job to help the team land the premier guard.

Gamecocks Digest will give live updates of the recruitment and more on our page.

