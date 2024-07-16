Huge Gamecock Target Announces Commitment Date
One of the top players available in the 2025 class is set to come off the board. Major South Carolina offensive line target, Jaylen Gilchrist, announced his commitment date for August 3 via his Twitter account.
Gilchrist would be a massive addition (literally and figuratively) to the Gamecocks class. He is the third best IOL in the nation according to 247 Sports. The 6-foot-4 and 305 pound offensive lineman out of Virginia Beach, Virginia, is supremely talented as he can play outside or inside at the next level. He projects as an elite guard with a bright future at the position.
South Carolina is currently battling with SEC Rival Georgia and Maryland for Gilchrist's services. Right now, the Gamecocks have a slight lead as recruiting experts expect to see him land in Columbia.
Beyond efforts from head coach Shane Beamer and his staff, current players and recruits are doing their best job to help the team land the premier guard.
Gamecocks Digest will give live updates of the recruitment and more on our page.
You Might Also Like:
- Shane Beamer Addresses Quarterback Position at SEC Media Days
- Deebo Williams Says He Came Back for a "Legacy Year" With the Gamecocks
- Bryce Davis Releases Final Four Schools Ahead of Commitment
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!