Shane Beamer Addresses Quarterback Position at SEC Media Days
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer addresses quarterback position at SEC Media Days.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are entering year four under head coach Shane Beamer and a pivotal season at that. The program failed to reach a bowl game in 2023 and they are looking to change that in 2024. One hurdle they will have to get over is starting a new quarterback as Spencer Rattler is now off to the NFL. That was something Beamer addressed at SEC Media Days on Monday.
South Carolina has not yet named a starting quarterback but it is expected that LaNorris Sellers will be named the starter. The Gamecocks also brought in Robby Ashford, a transfer from Auburn to help build depth at the position. Here is what Beamer had to say about the quarterback spot ahead of the 2024 season:
"We have to replace an elite player in Spencer (Rattler)... We will look different at quarterback... "We have experience in that group with Robby Ashford and LaNorris Sellers," said Beamer.
Ashford played and started in several games for the Tigers before landing at South Carolina and Sellers played in three games last season. It's not an ample amount of experience for the Gamecocks to work with, but having any conference experience in the quarterback room when having to name a new starter is a good thing.
Here is the complete schedule for the 2024 SEC media days:
Monday - July 15th
- LSU, Brian Kelly
- Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin
- South Carolina, Shane Beamer
- Vanderbilt, Clark Lea
Tuesday - July 16th
- Georgia, Kirby Smart
- Missouri, Eli Drinkwitz
- Oklahoma, Brett Venables
- Tennessee, Josh Heupel
Wednesday - July 17th
- Alabama, Kalen DeBoer
- Florida, Billy Napier
- Mississippi State, Jeff Lebby
- Texas, Steve Sarkisian
Thursday - July 18th
- Arkansas, Sam Pittman
- Auburn, Hugh Freeze
- Kentucky, Mark Stoops
- Texas A&M, Mike Elko
