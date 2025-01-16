Can South Carolina Extend its SEC Winning Streak in Top 25 Matchup Against Alabama
South Carolina has won a record 51 straight regular season SEC games and will look to extend that to 52 as they take on top 25 in conference foe Alabama on the road.
Alabama is riding a 14 game winning streak coming in against the Gamecocks and haven't lost in Coleman Colosseium in over a year. The problem for the Crimson Tide is the visiting coach has never lost to the team in Crimson and White.
Dawn Staley is an impressive 22-0 against Alabama. The Tide is the only team in the SEC (outside of Texas and Oklahoma) who hasn't beaten the Gamecocks under Staley since her tenure started in 2008. The Gamecocks are 32-15 all-time against Alabama.
South Carolina enters this matchup with the most ranked wins in the country (5), with seven more coming down the pipe. The Gamecocks are 14.5 point favorites with tip off set to take place at 7:00 pm (ET).
