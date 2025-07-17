Can South Carolina Repeat Last Season's Success on the Defensive Side of the Ball?
South Carolina's defense was one of the few surprises around the Southeastern Conference in 2024, to everyone expect those in Columbia. Question for 2025 centers around the Gamecocks being a dominant defense once again. Something one Gamecock believes is possible this season.
South Carolina head coach brought defensive back DQ Smith as one of the three players to represent the team at SEC Media Days on Monday. Smith was asked about how the team can repeat last season's success despite losing talented players like Nick Emmanwori (Seattle Seahawks) and Kyle Kennard (Los Angeles Chargers).
"Nothing changes," Smith said. "I know we lost a lot of players, a lot of vocal leaders, but we're replacing that. It's not easy to replace, but we know what the standard is. We're going to hold those guys accountable to that standard."
With so many fresh faces joining the roster this fall, Smith doesn't want the identity of the defense to change. It'll be business as usual regardless of who is on the field.
"Like I say, I don't think the identity changes it at all," Smith continues. "We've got new faces that come in and step into roles that guys left last year. The identity stays the same."
Speaking of identity, what does this team in 2025 want to be known for? Last year was a fast and physical team determined to beat you on every snap. This year is all about one word, dominance.
"We want to be that tough team, that tough defense that's really gritty and ready to get down and dirty, whatever. Just being dominant. Dominant, that's the main thing. Just Dominant."
