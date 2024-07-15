Coach Shane Beamer Says "Hunger" is the Theme of the Offseason
SEC Media Days are officially underway in Dallas, Texas. Coaches, players, and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey are all ready to field questions with the 2024 season on the horizon.
For Gamecock fans the burning question is, was last season just a bump in the road, or a potential sign of things to come?
Head Coach Shane Beamer fielded questions from reporters prior to taking the stage at 12:35p.m. He was asked how the offseason looked and if there was an overall theme amongst his team.
"Theme wise, I'd say going all the way back to January would just be the hunger that this team has," Coach Beamer said. "We've got three fantastic leaders here today [Alex Huntley, Luke Doty, and Deebo Williams] who have played a lot of football for us at South Carolina. The theme for us to continue to build on that, embrace that."
Coach Beamer arrives at SEC Media Days with three trusted leaders of the team. Alex Huntley, Luke Doty, and Deebo Williams have all played significant roles for the Gamecocks under the tutelage of Coach Beamer. These players are everything South Carolina is all about.
"They embody everything that we want our program to be about," Coach Beamer said. "They embody everything, to me, that's right about college athletics. They've invested in South Carolina. Fantasic leaders. Fantastic people."
The Gamecocks are set to begin fall camp in just a few weeks before kicking off against Old Dominion on Saturday, August 31.
You Might Also Like:
- Shane Beamer Addresses Quarterback Position at SEC Media Days
- Deebo Williams Says He Came Back for a "Legacy Year" With the Gamecocks
- Miami Marlins Select PJ Morlando with the 16th Overall Pick
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on X: @AlexJoyceSI
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!