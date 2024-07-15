Miami Marlins Select PJ Morlando with the 16th Overall Pick
The 2024 MLB Draft is underway and one Gamecock signee has realized a dream. PJ Morlando, #1 rated player in the Gamecocks 2024 class, was selected in the first round by the Miami Marlins.
Morlando did himself a lot of favors at the MLB Combine in Phoenix this past month. He showed off his top end power in the cage by having the most batted balls over 110MPH (111.7, 111.1, 110.7, 110.2) to go along with a 445 foot home run.
Morlando is viewed as the top high school hitter in the country amongst high schoolers. The left handed batter showcases that ability with great power and elite level bat speed. Morlando is a good, versatile defender who can play both first base and the outfield.
Though South Carolina was looking forward to having him compete in Columbia over the next few season, it is a major accomplishment to be selected in the top 20 picks of the draft. The Gamecocks will likely fill his void in the 2024 class with another transfer portal edition.
You Might Also Like:
- Get Ready for the 2024 MLB Draft
- A Quartet of Former Gamecocks are Set to Show Out in the Paris Olympics
- SEC Media Days are Set to Begin: What to Watch for
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on X: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow on Fisher Brewer X: @USCTalk
- Follow Locked On Gamecocks on Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!