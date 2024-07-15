Gamecock Digest

Miami Marlins Select PJ Morlando with the 16th Overall Pick

PJ Morlando is the #1 ranked high school player in the country and a Gamecocks signee.

Alex Joyce

Jul 14, 2024; Ft. Worth, TX, USA; MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announces Minnesota Twins draft pick Travis Bazzana as the first pick during the first round of the MLB Draft at Cowtown Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 MLB Draft is underway and one Gamecock signee has realized a dream. PJ Morlando, #1 rated player in the Gamecocks 2024 class, was selected in the first round by the Miami Marlins.

Morlando did himself a lot of favors at the MLB Combine in Phoenix this past month. He showed off his top end power in the cage by having the most batted balls over 110MPH (111.7, 111.1, 110.7, 110.2) to go along with a 445 foot home run.

Morlando is viewed as the top high school hitter in the country amongst high schoolers. The left handed batter showcases that ability with great power and elite level bat speed. Morlando is a good, versatile defender who can play both first base and the outfield.

Though South Carolina was looking forward to having him compete in Columbia over the next few season, it is a major accomplishment to be selected in the top 20 picks of the draft. The Gamecocks will likely fill his void in the 2024 class with another transfer portal edition.

