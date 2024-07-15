Colorado Rockies Select Cole Messina in the Third Round
The now former Gamecocks star catcher, Cole Messina, saw his dreams of playing in Major League Baseball come true on Monday. He will be signing with the Colorado Rockies after being taken early in third round. .
After an incredible season this past year for the Gamecocks, the Summerville, South Carolina native will take his talents west to the Mile High City. Messina leaves Columbia with a laundry list of accomplishments.
This season, Messina led the team with a .326 batting average adding in 64 runs, 73 hits, 71 RBIs, and 21 home runs. He also threw out 13 base runners, with three of those coming in one game in the Raleigh Regional against James Madison on May 31.
Messina was named to both All-Raleigh Regional and All-SEC tournament squads. During the SEC tournament, he played in five games, setting the SEC tournament record with 16 RBIs, and hit two home runs. Messina was added to the All-SEC second team after batting .330, with six home runs, and 28 RBIs in conference play.
He would become the Gamecocks second straight consensus All-American, following Ethan Petry's selection in 2023. Messina was also awarded with the 2024 Johnny Bench award which is given to the best male and female catchers in baseball and softball. He became the first Gamecock to ever win the award.
Messina, and the for that matter, hopes his impressive play will translate to the bright lights of Major League Baseball.
