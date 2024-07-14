SEC Media Days Are Set to Begin: What to Watch For
Things will look a little different this year at SEC Media Days. Hosting the event in Dallas this year is fitting with SEC newcomers, Texas and Oklahoma, ready to make their conference debuts.
Change is the topic of conversation at media days as the conference expands to 16 teams. Nick Saban's absence will be felt for the first time since 2007. Can Kalen DeBoer continue the successes seen under his predecessor, or will Alabama see a potential fall? Can new coaches, Mississippi State's Jeff Lebby and Texas A&M's Mike Elko, take their programs to new heights?
For South Carolina's Shane Beamer the question remains: how does the team expect to bounce back from a disappointing 2023 season? Coach Beamer takes the stage along with Alex Huntley, Deebo Williams, and Luke Doty.
Below is the full slate of this week's festivities.
Monday, July 15:
- SEC Commissioner, Greg Sankey takes the stage at 10:05a.m. (ET)
- LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly (11:00a.m.): Garrett Nussmeier, Mason Taylor, and Harold Perkins
- South Carolina Head Coach Shane Beamer (12:35a.m.): Alex Huntley, Luke Doty, and Deebo Williams
- Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin (2:50p.m.): Jaxson Dart, Tre Harris, and Jared Ivey
- Vanderbilt Head Coach Clark Lea (4:20p.m.): Gunnar Hansen, Langston Patterson, and CJ Taylor
Tuesday, July 16:
- Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart (10:05a.m.): Carson Beck, Mykel Williams, and Malaki Starks
- Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel (11:45a.m.): Cooper Mays, Keenan Pili, and Omari Thomas
- Oklahoma Head Coach Brent Venables (1:50p.m.): Jackson Arnold, Danny Stutsman, and Billy Bowman Jr.
- Missouri Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz (3:20p.m.): Luther Burden III, Brady Cook, and Kristian Williams
Wednesday, July 17:
- Alabama Head Coach Kalen DeBoer (10:05a.m.): Jalen Milroe, Tyler Booker, and Malachi Moore
- Mississippi State Head Coach Jeff Lebby (11:35a.m.): Blake Shapen, Albert Reese IV, and John Lewis
- Florida Head Coach Billy Napier (1:50p.m.): Graham Mertz, Shemar James, and Montrell Johnson Jr.
- Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkisian (3:20p.m.): Quinn Ewers, Kelvin Banks Jr., and Jahdae Barron
Thursday, July 18:
- Arkansas Head Coach Sam Pittman (10:35a.m.): Andrew Armstrong, Taylen Green, and Landon Jackson
- Texas A&M Head Coach Mike Elko (12:05p.m.): Shemar Turner, Taurean York, and Trey Zuhn III
- Auburn Head Coach Hugh Freeze (2:05p.m.): Payton Thorne, Eugene Asante, and Keldric Faulk
- Kentucky Head Coach Mark Stoops (3:25p.m.): Marques Cox, D'Eryk Jackson, and Deone Walker
