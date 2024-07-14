Get Ready for the 2024 MLB Draft
While MLB players are getting ready for the All-Star festivities', high school and college athletes are preparing for their dreams to come true. What starts with a name called, could conclude with a big league debut under the bright lights.
How to Watch:
The 2024 MLB Draft is live tonight at 7:00p.m. (ET) in Fort Worth, Texas live on MLB Network, MLB.com, ESPN, and the MLB app. The draft will feature 20 rounds over the next three days, with the first 74 picks -- consisting of the first two rounds, compensatory rounds, Competitive Balance rounds, and prospect promotion incentive selections -- taking place on night one.
Rounds 3-20 can be viewed live on MLB.com.
What to watch out for:
Several Gamecocks, both signees and players, will be looking for their dreams to come true. The class is headlined by All-American Cole Messina and signee PJ Morlando.
ESPN projects PJ Morlando as a late first round pick, while standout catcher Cole Messina sees his name called in the second round.
Stay with us on Gamecocks Digest as we will have live up to date coverage of the 2024 MLB Draft.
