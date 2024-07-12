Dawn Staley Shares Heartfelt Message After Receiving Jimmy V Award
The Jimmy V Award is presented annually to a deserving member of the sports community who has overcome great obstacles. At the 2024 ESPYS, Dawn Staley, head coach for South Carolina Women's Basketball, became the recipient of this year's award. She stands as a strong example of what the Jimmy V foundation is.
Staley has long been an advocate for cancer research and bone marrow donors. But this past year, Staley embodied what it meant to preserve. Last summer Staley's former assistant coach, teammate, and dear friend, Nikki McCray-Penson, passed away after struggling with cancer.
To honor the legacy of her long time friend, Staley decided to put up an educational fund for McCray-Penson's son. Staley wanted to be a giver, just like her friend.
"Nikki was a giver, and she still finds a way to give," Staley said. "I did start a educational fund for her son ... so he's got he's got eight more years before it matures, but I just felt like I needed to do more for her to keep her legacy alive. What better way to do it than through her son, who's probably smarter than all of us at the age of 10."
After this past season, Staley joined Aflac in their My Special Aflac Ducks program. The program serves as a promise that children, ages three and up who have cancer, are not alone in their treatments. The kids are reminded of this with a cuddly, comforting, companion by the way of a stuffed Aflac duck.
The duck serves as a companion for the kids before their medical procedures, helps them communicate their feelings, practice distraction techniques, and more. For Staley it was an opportunity to serve, but she also got a special prize from one of the children she encountered.
"After my first My Special Aflac Duck delivery last year, I wore a necklace crafted by a patient, serving as a constant reminder to maintain perspective in all situations. Aflac and I are deeply committed to giving back, particularly to children facing sickle cell — an often overlooked community," Coach Staley said. "While an undefeated season and national championships are tremendous accomplishments, nothing outweighs the special place these children hold in my heart."
On Thursday, July 11, at the ESPYS in Los Angeles, Dawn Staley was recognized for her service by winning the Jimmy V Award. Of course, sporting that famous necklace she received just weeks ago.
"I am profoundly honored and deeply moved to stand before you today to accept this prestigious award," Staley says.
Staley spoke on being a role model, pay disparity among coaches, and fighting injustices. She took her time to recognize that others are watching her. Realizing that she cannot ask others, especially her team, to do things she isn't willing to do herself.
They're watching me. I can't ask them to stand up for themselves, if I'm sitting down," Coach Staley said. "Nor can I ask them to use their voice to affect change if I'm only willing to whisper. So if someone tells me to 'shut up and coach,' I simply say no."
Staley then urged other athletes and those with platforms to do the same.
"You have the power to make a difference," Coach Staley said. "You can stand up for what is right. You can inspire, motivate, and help others. All it takes is the will to do so."
And with the "tenacity of my angel, Nikki (McCray-Penson), with the determination of my sister Tracy (Staley), and sweet little Blakely (who gave her the necklace)," Staley issues a challenge.
"Pay it forward. Do the right thing, even if it's the hard thing," Coach Staley said.
To watch Coach Staley's full speech at the ESPYS, follow on the twitter link below.
