Live Updates: Gamecocks Honored at the ESPY's
The 2024 ESPYS took place live on July 11 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Former Gamecock A'Ja Wilson was nominated for best female athlete and best WNBA player. While the South Carolina Gamecocks Women's Basketball squad is up for the best team award after going undefeated and winning the 2024 NCAA title.
Las Vegas star A'ja Wilson takes home the first award of the night winning the trophy for the best WNBA player. Wilson was nominated alongside Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty), Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut Sun), and Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx).
Following a second straight championship, Wilson took home the 2023 WNBA Finals MVP award. Her efforts last year helped her hold off 2023 MVP Breanna Stewart. This is the second straight Best WNBA player award (2023) for Wilson.
Going 2/2 on the night, Wilson nabs her second award of the night in as many nominations. This time she takes home the Best Female Athlete award holding off Coco Gauff (tennis), Caitlyn Clark (Basketball), and Nelly Korda (Golf).
You Might Also Like:
- Williams-Brice Stadium Shines in Leaked Footage of EA Sports College Football '25
- Four-Star Wide Receiver Lex Cyrus Chooses Gamecocks Over Penn State
- Gamecocks Baseball Shows Out in Baseball America's Draft Rankings
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on X: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow on Fisher Brewer X: @USCTalk
- Follow Locked On Gamecocks on Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!