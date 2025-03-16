Gamecock Digest

DB Israel Mukuamu Agrees to Deal With the Dallas Cowboys

The former Gamecock DB is returning to Dallas on a one year deal.

Alex Joyce

Dec 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Israel Mukuamu (24) reacts after intercepting the ball in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Israel Mukuamu (24) reacts after intercepting the ball in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys brought back one of their own free agents in versatile defensive back Israel Mukuamu on a one year deal, the team announced this week.

The 25 year-old was a sixth round pick from the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent all four years in Dallas before returning for this season.

Mukuamu joined the South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2018 recruiting cycle under then head coach Will Muschamp. The 6-foot-4 and 205 pound defensive back made a significant impact for the Gamecocks the moment he stepped on the field as a true freshman.

Mukuamu played in 13 games as a true freshman, making two starts. He finished fifth on the team in tackles that year and his play earned him second team All-SEC honors by the Associated Press. Mukuamu would also earn second team All-SEC status as a sophmore in 2019.

Since joining the Cowboys in 2021, Mukuamu made a name for himself as a versatile defensive back contributing as a safety and corner back in Dallas' defense. He had his best season this past year with a career high in tackles (19) and interceptions (2). Mukuamu is also a key special teamer who logged 341 snaps in 2024.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.