DB Israel Mukuamu Agrees to Deal With the Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys brought back one of their own free agents in versatile defensive back Israel Mukuamu on a one year deal, the team announced this week.
The 25 year-old was a sixth round pick from the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent all four years in Dallas before returning for this season.
Mukuamu joined the South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2018 recruiting cycle under then head coach Will Muschamp. The 6-foot-4 and 205 pound defensive back made a significant impact for the Gamecocks the moment he stepped on the field as a true freshman.
Mukuamu played in 13 games as a true freshman, making two starts. He finished fifth on the team in tackles that year and his play earned him second team All-SEC honors by the Associated Press. Mukuamu would also earn second team All-SEC status as a sophmore in 2019.
Since joining the Cowboys in 2021, Mukuamu made a name for himself as a versatile defensive back contributing as a safety and corner back in Dallas' defense. He had his best season this past year with a career high in tackles (19) and interceptions (2). Mukuamu is also a key special teamer who logged 341 snaps in 2024.
