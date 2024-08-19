Dylan Stewart and Josiah Thompson Named to Preseason True Freshman All-American List
Dylan Stewart and Josiah Thompson have been the talk of the offseason for the South Carolina Gamecocks. Since joining the program in Januray, both Stewart and Thompson have been as advertised. And a national media publication has taken notice by giving the star freshmen high praise.
On3 released their True Freshman Preseason All-American list with both Stewart and Thompson making the cut. Both players look to have a major impact this season and beyond.
Stewart, former five-star from Washington, D.C., was a top 20 overall player in the 2024 class. His physical tools set him apart in high school as he routinely won and strength and speed. While he has some areas to refine, Stewart has all the abilities necessary to become a household name in the future.
Thompson was the top player in South Carolina for the 2024 class. The elite tackle has great physical traits combined with superb footwork. While South Carolina has returning starters at the tackle position, the word out of camp is Thompson is pushing to play early and often in 2024.
The Gamecocks are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2023 season. If players like Stewart and Thompson can hit these lofty goals, that is only good news for Shane Beamer and fans going forward.
