EA Sports Announces the Return of College Basketball

Alex Joyce

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Meechie Johnson (5) attempts a basket while being guarded by Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4) during their quarterfinal game of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 15, 2024.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Meechie Johnson (5) attempts a basket while being guarded by Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4) during their quarterfinal game of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 15, 2024. / Alan Poizner/For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

After a near 15 year drought, EA Sports announced on Monday that college basketball will be returning to video game platforms in the future.

Last summer, EA Sports brought the college football game back to the shelves and fans loved it. The game quickly became one of the best selling video games in 2024. Now for the first time since November 2009, EA Sports will release a new college basketball game in a few years.

Oklahoma Sooners star Blake Griffin was the last college athlete to grace the cover of the popular video game franchise. Since the release of that game, Griffin went on to become the number overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers. He has since announced his retirement from the league after a 14 year career.

The once popular video game franchise will also be receiving a name. The game will no longer be called "NCAA Basketball." It is unclear as to when an official date will be released, but Matt Brown, publisher and founder of Extra Points, expects the game to come out around 2028.

The game will feature both men's and women's teams, per Brown.

