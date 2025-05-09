Elite Five-Star Edge Carter Meadows Puts South Carolina in His Top 4
2026 five-star edge Carter Meadows out of Gonzaga College High School in Washington, DC, released a top four which included the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett.
The fifth ranked edge rusher and 34th player overall in the 2026 class released a top four teams on Friday which includes South Carolina, Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State. The Gamecocks are the lone SEC squad on the list for Meadows.
Standing at 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds, Meadows has the prototypical height teams covet at the position, with a lot of room to grow at the next level. He'll need to add weight to play edge in the Big 10 or the SEC, but his athleticism is already at a college level. Here's what On3's Charles Power had to say about Meadows.
"Rangy EDGE prospect with a rare combination of frame and movement skills. One of the most physically impressive prospects in the 2026 cycle. Measured in at around 6-foot-6, 225 pounds as a junior. Has vines for arms that measure around 35 inches to go with large hands. Could easily be a 280-pounder before it’s all said and done," Powers said.
"Pairs the great frame with impressive functional athleticism A fluid, flexible athlete who has excellent bend. Has the natural tools to develop into a dangerous pass rusher down the line. Length pairs with good play strength to result in an effective edge setter," Powers said.
Landing Meadows would give the Gamecocks their first five-star of the 2026 class. This is likely a battle that plays out well into the fall before signing day.
