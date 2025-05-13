ESPN Ranks South Carolina's 2025 Class Heading Into the Season
The 2025 season is still a ways away, but it's never too early to begin looking at the new crop of players who could make an impact early for South Carolina. Having to replace a lot of key contributors from the 2024 squad, the Gamecocks brought in help from high school and the transfer portal.
ESPN's Craig Haubert and Billy Tucker ranked the top 25 group of newcomers to see who can make the most immediate impact on their new team in 2025. The list combines the top high school and transfer portal additions from the 2025 class. The Gamecocks landed at No. 11 on the list.
"The Gamecocks knew they needed to elevate their passing game for LaNorris Sellers after losing three of their top-five pass-catchers from 2024. They did it the traditional way, signing five four-star receivers from the high school ranks," Haubert and Tucker writes.
Malik Clark, Brian Rowe, and Donovan Murph were all specifically mentioned in the article. The trio's blend of size, speed, and hands give Sellers even more options to work with.
"Clark and Murph are a pair of 6-foot-2 receivers who are prime candidates to emerge. Clark brings size, speed and the tools to step in right away. Murph didn't enroll early, but the Under Armour All-American is a big target with excellent hands, body control and a knack for the big play. At 5-foot-11, Rowe is slightly built, but he's explosive," Haubert and Tucker writes.
As for the top transfers, the article includes RB Rahsul Faison, TE Jordan Dingle, DL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, OL Boaz Stanley, CB Brandon Cisse, LB Shawn Murphy, and LB Justin Okoronkwo.
South Carolina had a major need along the interior of the offensive line with Kamaar Bell, Torricelli Simpkins III, and Vershon Lee all heading to the NFL. The addition of Stanley, who looks to man the center spot, and others should fill that hole.
The Gamecocks 2025 recruiting class has a lot of talent to fill the void left by the 2024 departures. How quickly that talent impacts play on the field could determine if South Carolina is playing for the College Football Playoff this fall.
