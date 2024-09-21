ESPN's Dan Mullen Has High Praise for South Carolina's Dylan Stewart
South Carolina's Dylan Stewart has not only been one of the best freshmen in the country, he's one of the best defensive lineman in the entire country. The Gamecocks' star has been wrecking offensive gameplans across from transfer Kyle Kennard ever since he stepped on the field against Old Dominion.
While Stewart's play isn't new to Gamecock fans, it has been getting more national attention as of late. The most recent praise has come from ESPN's Dan Mullen who was asked who he feels is the best freshman in the country. Here's what Mullen had to say about Stewart's play this season:
"Dylan Stewart is a game wrecker for the Gamecocks," the former Mississippi State and Florida head coach said. "Even though he only has two and a half sacks and two forced fumbles on the year, he dominates the game. The pressure he causes on the quarterback, the attention he draws from the offense. You have got to know where he is and pay attention to him as a offensive coordinator or offensive coach. When you to scheme a specific game plan for one player, especially on the D-line, that causes a lot of issues for your offense and he has been special this year and will continue to be special throughout his career."
Shane Beamer and South Carolina brought in a loaded transfer class to supplement parts of the roster that happened to be missing from recruiting and those already in Columbia. So far this season, the influx of talent on both sides of the ball has been excellent. The Gamecocks will hope Dylan Stewart will continue to dominate as the season continues.
