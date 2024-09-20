South Carolina Gamecocks vs Akron Zips: Staff Score Predictions
South Carolina heads into week four of their season taking on the Akron Zips for the second time in school history (first was a 28-3 victory in 2018). The Gamecocks open as a 27.5-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Zips will try and prove the world wrong on Saturday, while South Carolina looks to rebound after a heartbreaking loss to LSU and head to the bye week healthy and with a win.
After taking a look into what Akron brings on both sides of the ball, this should a game where South Carolina controls the game from start to finish. Here's how the SI Staff sees Saturday's matchup playing out:
Joseph Griffin: South Carolina 37, Akron 3
A game that the Gamecocks should win heading into the bye week before a huge stretch in SEC play. Fully expect for Loggains and company to play bully ball and run 30+ times against Akron and get out if this game as quickly as possible and healthy. Another big sack day for the Defense who could also get their first "donut" of the season.
Alex Joyce: South Carolina 34, Akron 6
South Carolina dominates here from start to finish. The Zips have played two Power Four Opponents this season and have given up 50.5 points per game, 232 passing yards per game, and 227.5 rushing yards per game in those two contests against Ohio State and Rutgers. I'm not sure LaNorris plays, though earlier in the week he told Shane Beamer he was ok. If Sellers plays, I can see this offense scoring in the 40's with his dual threat capabilities. Either way this should be a ground and pound type day for the offense, which favors the Gamecock's offensive line. Defensively I expect South Carolina to get multiple turnovers and wreak havoc on the Zips offense. At the end of the day the message is simple, get to the bye week with a win and as healthy as possible.
Fisher Brewer: South Carolina 35, Akron 7
The Gamecocks will approach this matchup with a chip on their shoulder, aiming to handle business decisively. With a pivotal game with a top-5 Ole Miss team looming, expect South Carolina to be focused on securing a quick, dominant victory to build momentum and minimize distractions before their toughest test of the season.
