FINAL SCORE: South Carolina Gets Offense Rolling, Dominates Coastal Carolina 51-7
The South Carolina Gamecocks are officially down to one game left on the season. After nearly two months without a win, the Gamecocks ended their skid against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers with a dominant outing that led to a 51-7 victory.
LaNorris Sellers played his best game to date against the Chanticleers. Sellers went 16/20 passing with 274 passing yards and two touchdowns. The Florence, SC native was able to pick apart the defense due to his line’s much improved ability to protect him and allow time to read defenses. A large part of his yards came from short passes going for big gains, but he was still able to make some of the downfield throws that Gamecock fans expected to see for the bulk of the season. Sellers was also tremendous on the ground and was the game’s leading rusher rushing for 82 yards on eight rushes along with adding another two touchdowns, combining for four total.
Along with Sellers’ production, the Gamecocks had their best game on the ground this season, which has been a rarity this season. Big outings from RB’s Rahsul Faison & Matt Fuller led the Gamecocks to tallying 264 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Of the five scores, half were converted by TE Brady Hunt, who lined up under center on the one yard line and essentially ran a QB sneak. This production on the ground was needed from the Gamecocks for the entire season and proved that it can make a difference in wins and losses.
The Gamecocks got a major boost from their receivers today. True freshmen Jayden Sellers and Donovan Murph both found the endzone and put up major yardage, with Sellers leading the way with 127 yards. The Gamecocks excelled at getting players out in space and forcing defenders to miss tackles leading to big plays. Combined with the massive rushing attack, the Gamecocks accrued 560 yards, which is their highest total to date.
The Gamecocks defense also made their presence felt as they dominated the Chanticleers. They kept them out of the endzone for the game, with the lone touchdown allowed coming off a blocked punt that was returned to the endzone by the Chanticleers. Senior EDGE Bryan Thomas Jr. set the tone early with a first quarter strip sack that was recovered by the Gamecocks, which led to a Brady Hunt touchdown. Thomas also added another tackle for loss to his performance, as he was constantly in the opposing backfield. The team totaled six tackles for loss and held the Chanticleers to only 220 yards on the day.
Though they played a clearly outmatched Coastal Carolina team, it’s a plus for the Gamecocks to finally get back in the win column. Their final game of the season will come next week against their arch rival Clemson Tigers in the Palmetto Bowl.
