Final: South Carolina's Offensive Struggles Lead to a 20-10 Loss to LSU
Despite keeping it close for the bulk of the game, the South Carolina Gamecocks were ultimately defeated by a final score of 20-10. While the defense was able to force turnovers and get the Tigers off the field, ultimately the Gamecock offense was unable to match their efforts, which ultimately contributed to the final result of the game.
LaNorris Sellers struggled through the air, putting up 124 yards on 15/27 passing with an interception. Unfortunately, the health and depth of the Gamecock offensive line played a major role in Sellers’ failure to succeed. Sellers had very few clean pockets and was constantly having to scramble outside the tackle box to make a play. If he didn’t possess the inhuman ability to break out of what seem to be surefire sacks, the Gamecocks would have surrendered plenty more than the one they allowed.
The Gamecocks had their best game on the ground so far this season, largely attributed to the massive 72 yard touchdown run from RB Matt Fuller, which was their lone touchdown of the game. They ultimately tallied 193 yards on the ground. The Gamecocks will look to capitalize on their improvements as the season progresses.
Brady Hunt led the way in receiving with 25 yards, whose low total is indicative of the poor game the Gamecocks had through the air. With names like Mazeo Bennett Jr. and Nyck Harbor continuously struggling to get involved in the gameplan, the Gamecocks will continue to struggle through the air, and ultimately will continue to struggle in winning games.
The defense was the star of the game for the Gamecocks. They forced three turnovers as well as keeping consistently getting in the LSU backfield. They were put in several tough field position battles and lived by the “bend don’t break” mantra. One of the biggest plays of the game was Peyton Williams’ interception at the goal line as the Tigers were driving. Unfortunately, the Gamecock offense failed to capitalize on the takeaways.
The ultimate story of the game was the Gamecocks’ inability to prevent mental mistakes in racking up penalties as well as the offense’s inability to create long, sustainable drives that lead to touchdowns. The Gamecocks were charged with 13 penalties, which nearly tripled the amount of infractions from the Tigers. When your offense struggles to score and you are constantly shooting yourself in the foot with avoidable penalties, you are more than likely going to lose the game.
The offense struggled in most facets of the game, especially on third downs. They finished an abysmal 6/15 on third down, which stalled their ability to convert possessions into touchdowns, a trend that has been on display the entire season. If the Gamecocks continue to perform this poorly offensively, they will not have many more wins in store for the 2025 season.
With this loss, the Gamecocks are likely out of the playoff hunt for the 2025 season. They will recollect during the week to get ready for their home game against the Oklahoma Sooners, who also lost today.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: