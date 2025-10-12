First Half Update: South Carolina Trails LSU 10-7
We have officially concluded one half of play in the contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks vs. LSU Tigers. The Gamecocks currently trail the Tigers 10-7.
First Quarter:
Dylan Stewart set the tone early with a thunderous TFL that led LSU RB Cade Durham to losing four yards. Despite an offsides penalty, the Gamecocks were able to force an early three-and-out and took over at the SC 17 yard line. However, it was short lived as a botched snap led to an LSU fumble recovery on the first play from scrimmage. LSU took over in SC territory. Luckily, the defense stood strong and forced the Tigers to settle for a field goal as they took a 3-0 lead.
Despite starting off with another botched snap, the Gamecocks were able to get rolling with a 13 yard RB screen to Rahsul Faiison. They continued to dump off short passes for long gains as Brady Hunt and Vandravius Jacobs both picked up 10+ yard games. Despite the success, the Gamecocks were also forced to settle for a field goal, but the result was a wide-right miss from Alex Joyce, which kept the Tigers in front by three.
The Gamecocks defense came out strong once again, but they just missed forcing another three-and-out after a questionably overturned spot of the ball that would’ve led to 4th down. The Tigers continued to pick up first downs, which included an impressive strike from Nussmeier to WR Trey’Dez Green for a 17 yard pick up. Despite the Tiger progress, the Gamecocks came up huge and forced a fumble on the goal line and took over on offense. Even though they have struggled on the ground all season, the Gamecocks flipped the script and scored after RB Matt Fuller exploded for a 72 yard rush that gave the Gamecocks a 7-3 lead.
Second Quarter:
On the ensuing drive, the Tigers found their rhythm and picked up a slew of first downs, including one that was aided by a pass interference call on DB Brandon Cisse. The drive ended with a six yard pass to Green, giving the Tigers a 10-7 lead. The Gamecocks got the ball back and picked up a quick first down after the Tigers were called for pass interference. Despite the penalty, the Gamecocks resorted to their old ways and committed two presnap infractions in a row, leaving them with an improbable 2nd & 18. Despite one of LaNorris Sellers’ unprecedented ability to break out of sacks, the Gamecocks were forced to punt.
A nine yard connection in the air to WR Brian Rowe Jr. got the ensuing drive rolling for the Gamecocks. However, the drive was once again stalled by another false start call. On 3rd & 15, Sellers threw a deep ball that was intercepted by Tigers’ DB Tamarcus Cooley. Nussmeier came out firing once again, pairing with WR Caden Durham for another 17 yard pick up. However, the Gamecocks were able to end Nussmeier’s hot streak after he sailed a deep throw that was picked off by DB DQ Smith.
Once again, the Gamecocks are suffering from not being able to sustain long touchdown drives, only converting on explosive plays. Scoring on big plays is obviously always welcomed, but if an offense is unable to consistently pick up first downs, it’s always going to be tough to win.The defense has done a great job of keeping the Tigers out of the endzone and forcing big turnovers, they just have to get help from their offense. They’ll also need to clean up the penalties, as they have already accrued four, with some costing them prime field position.
One positive from the first half offensively is the Gamecocks’ ability to attack on the ground. They picked up over 100 yards in the first half and have been able to use the ground game to pick up critical first downs. Though the first downs haven’t amounted to scores, it is certainly a step in the right direction for the Gamecock.
Be sure to follow our live updates for game progress.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: