Gamecock Digest

South Carolina vs LSU: Live Scores and Updates Surrounding Tonight's Action

South Carolina is looking for back to back wins as they travel to take on the LSU Tigers on Saturday night. Below is live scores and updates surrounding all tonight's action.

Alex Joyce

Sep 27, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer leads his team onto the field during the Gamecocks 2001 entrance before their game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer leads his team onto the field during the Gamecocks 2001 entrance before their game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Shane Beamer takes his talented Gamecocks squad into one of the toughest road environments in the country this evening against a top-15 LSU team looking to justify it's spot in the rankings. Below you can find live scores and updates for all tonight's action.

Preview:

South Carolina comes into Baton Rouge with a 3-2 record, including 1-2 in SEC play. LaNorris Sellers has flashed his first round pick potential, but the offense as a whole hasn't lived up to its billing. The team has dealt with a lot of injuries along the offensive line which has hurt its ability to protect Sellers and establish an efficient running game. Defensively, the secondary has proven to be a good unit, while the front seven is still trying to figure things out.

LSU meanwhile is coming off its first loss of the season to Ole Miss two weeks ago. Like South Carolina, the Tigers employ one of the best quarterbacks in the country, but it's offense has yet to find a way to threaten defenses in the run game. The defense is another story. Last year, the Tigers defense left a lot to be desired on the field. Now with additions in the transfer portal, the team has completely turned things around in 2025.

Injury Report:

South Carolina
Out:
OL Markee Anderson

Doubtful:
OL Nolan Hay
OL Cason Henry

Questionable:
DB Myles Norwood
DB Judge Collier
DT Troy Pikes

LSU
Out:
DE Gabriel Reliford

Doubtful:
OL Paul Mubenga

Questionable:
WR Aaron Anderson

Probable:
DT Ahmad Breaux
RB Caden Durham

Kickoff is set for 7:45 pm (ET) live on the SEC Network from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. ESPN's Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, and Cole Cubelic are on the call for tonight's game. South Carolina fans can hear Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs, and Chet Tucker on the Gamecocks' live radio broadcast.

First Quarter:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like:

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.