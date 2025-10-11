South Carolina vs LSU: Live Scores and Updates Surrounding Tonight's Action
Shane Beamer takes his talented Gamecocks squad into one of the toughest road environments in the country this evening against a top-15 LSU team looking to justify it's spot in the rankings. Below you can find live scores and updates for all tonight's action.
Preview:
South Carolina comes into Baton Rouge with a 3-2 record, including 1-2 in SEC play. LaNorris Sellers has flashed his first round pick potential, but the offense as a whole hasn't lived up to its billing. The team has dealt with a lot of injuries along the offensive line which has hurt its ability to protect Sellers and establish an efficient running game. Defensively, the secondary has proven to be a good unit, while the front seven is still trying to figure things out.
LSU meanwhile is coming off its first loss of the season to Ole Miss two weeks ago. Like South Carolina, the Tigers employ one of the best quarterbacks in the country, but it's offense has yet to find a way to threaten defenses in the run game. The defense is another story. Last year, the Tigers defense left a lot to be desired on the field. Now with additions in the transfer portal, the team has completely turned things around in 2025.
Injury Report:
South Carolina
Out:
OL Markee Anderson
Doubtful:
OL Nolan Hay
OL Cason Henry
Questionable:
DB Myles Norwood
DB Judge Collier
DT Troy Pikes
LSU
Out:
DE Gabriel Reliford
Doubtful:
OL Paul Mubenga
Questionable:
WR Aaron Anderson
Probable:
DT Ahmad Breaux
RB Caden Durham
Kickoff is set for 7:45 pm (ET) live on the SEC Network from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. ESPN's Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, and Cole Cubelic are on the call for tonight's game. South Carolina fans can hear Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs, and Chet Tucker on the Gamecocks' live radio broadcast.
First Quarter:
