2026 NFL Mock Draft - South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers Third QB Off the Board
CBS released a 2026 NFL mock draft and South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers was the third QB off the board.
Even though the 2025 NFL draft just wrapped up on Saturday this past weekend, it's never too early to start looking ahead at what could be coming in next year's class. The South Carolina Gamecocks have a few players that are set to take the leap to the NFL next year and one of them is quarterback LaNorris Sellers.
CBS Sports released their latest 2026 NFL mock draft and they had Sellers as the third quarterback off the board. Texas' Arch Manning was the first overall pick, Penn State's Drew Allar right behind him at second overall and then Sellers at the sixth overall pick to the Las Vegas Raiders.
"Geno Smith could start and play most, if not all, of the 2026 season before giving way to Sellers," Josh Edwards wrote. "Smith will turn 35 during the upcoming season and quarterbacks do not often perform at a high level this late into their careers. Sellers showed a lot of growth for the Gamecocks this past season and may still have another level to take his game."
Sellers has emerged as a college football star and is set to have another eye catching season. It's almost hard to remember that last year was Sellers' first year as the full-time starter considering how well he played, and now he has heads into his second season with experience and further development.
