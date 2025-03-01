49ers Trade Deebo Samuel to Washington Commanders
San Fransisco 49ers trade Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders.
The NFL offseason is in full swing now the we are a few of weeks removed from the Super Bowl. Now one of the biggest trades has occurred as the 49ers have traded Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders. The 49ers got a fifth-round pick in return in this year's draft.
Samuel was drafted by the San Fransisco 49ers in the 2019 NFL draft in the second round. He has emerged as a top receiving target in the 49ers' offense. This past season, he finished with 670 receiving yards, four total touchdowns and 51 receptions. He played in 15 total games.
This isn't the first time in the last calendar year that a San Fransisco wide receiver had been mentioned in leaving the team. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was in the midst of a hold out with the organization ahead of last season but ultimately stayed with the franchise. Now Samuel is the one that ultimately is on the move.
There were discussions of Brandon Aiyuk being traded but Samuel was the first one to go. Samuel has just one year left on his contract which is likely the reasoning behind the trade. In 2026 he becomes a unrestricted free agent.
This is a big addition for the Washington Commanders. A team that came up just short of making the Super Bowl this past season with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Now they have found him a new weapon.
You Might Also Like:
- UConn Surpases South Carolina In Women's Basektball Net Rankings
- Gamecocks Send Fifth-Most Players to NFL Combine, Tied for Second-Most in the SEC
- South Carolina Gamecocks Scattered On Top-100 Players List
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!