AP Poll Week Three Rankings: South Carolina Gamecocks Discover Latest Rank
The South Carolina Gamecocks have discovered their latest ranking in the AP poll.
The South Carolina Gamecocks picked up their second win on the season against South Carolina State. The kickoff time of the game was pushed back a couple of hours due to weather in the area, but the Gamecocks adjusted and got the win.
LaNorris Sellers was able to lead the Gamecocks in passing with 128 yards on 11/19 and also threw for a touchdown. After a slow start in the first half, Sellers was able to use his arm to catapult the Gamecocks to success in the second half. Backup QB Luke Doty also made an appearance in the 4th quarter, which amounted to just a few attempts that were all incomplete.
The Gamecocks rose to No. 10 in the rankings, but this time around they come in at No. 11, falling back one spot.
The Gamecocks will now host the Vanderbilt Commodores in week three for their first conference matchup of the season. They will then take a road trip to Missouri and come back home to play the Kentucky Wildcats after that.
AP Top 25 College Football Poll (Week 3)
Editor's Note:** Updates to this article will be made as rankings are released by the Associated Press at approximately 2 p.m.
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- LSU
- Oregon
- Miami
- Georgia
- Texas
- Notre Dame
- Illinois
- Florida State
- South Carolina
- Clemson
- Oklahoma
- Iowa State
- Tennessee
- Texas A&M
- Ole Miss
- South Florida
- Alabama
- Utah
- Texas Tech
- Indiana
- Michigan
- Auburn
- Missouri
