AP Poll Week Three Rankings: South Carolina Gamecocks Discover Latest Rank

The South Carolina Gamecocks have discovered their latest ranking in the AP poll.

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the South Carolina State Bulldogs in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the South Carolina State Bulldogs in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
The South Carolina Gamecocks picked up their second win on the season against South Carolina State. The kickoff time of the game was pushed back a couple of hours due to weather in the area, but the Gamecocks adjusted and got the win.

LaNorris Sellers was able to lead the Gamecocks in passing with 128 yards on 11/19 and also threw for a touchdown. After a slow start in the first half, Sellers was able to use his arm to catapult the Gamecocks to success in the second half. Backup QB Luke Doty also made an appearance in the 4th quarter, which amounted to just a few attempts that were all incomplete. 

The Gamecocks rose to No. 10 in the rankings, but this time around they come in at No. 11, falling back one spot.

The Gamecocks will now host the Vanderbilt Commodores in week three for their first conference matchup of the season. They will then take a road trip to Missouri and come back home to play the Kentucky Wildcats after that.

AP Top 25 College Football Poll (Week 3)

Editor's Note:** Updates to this article will be made as rankings are released by the Associated Press at approximately 2 p.m.

  1. Ohio State
  2. Penn State
  3. LSU
  4. Oregon
  5. Miami
  6. Georgia
  7. Texas
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Illinois
  10. Florida State
  11. South Carolina
  12. Clemson
  13. Oklahoma
  14. Iowa State
  15. Tennessee
  16. Texas A&M
  17. Ole Miss
  18. South Florida
  19. Alabama
  20. Utah
  21. Texas Tech
  22. Indiana
  23. Michigan
  24. Auburn
  25. Missouri

Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

