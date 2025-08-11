AP Top 25 College Football Poll: South Carolina Gamecocks Discover Ranking
The South Carolina Gamecocks have discovered their preseason top 25 ranking.
The South Carolina Gamecocks will enter the 2025 college football season ranked inside of the top 25 as the preseason AP poll has officially been released. The Gamecocks are hoping to make their first ever college football playoff appearance this season.
Shane Beamer and his football program have a lot going for them heading into this season. They have one of the best quarterbacks in college football in the form LaNorris Sellers and other playmakers on both sides of the ball. However, they lost some big-time names on both offense and defense this offseason to the NFL that they will have to overcome.
South Carolina also has a tough conference schedule, specifically in the second half of the year. They have matchups against LSU, Oklahoma, Alabama, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and two weeks after the Aggies, they play Clemson at home.
Regardless though, the expectations in Columbia are high heading into this season and AP poll voters agree with that sentiment. Here are the preseason AP poll rankings:
Preseason AP Poll Rankings:
- Texas
- Penn State
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Georgia
- Notre Dame
- Oregon
- Alabama
- LSU
- Miami
- Arizona State
- Illinois
- South Carolina
- Michigan
- Florida
- SMU
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma
- Texas A&M
- Indiana
- Ole Miss
- Iowa State
- Texas Tech
- Tennessee
- Boise State
