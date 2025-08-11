AP Top 25 College Football Poll: South Carolina Gamecocks Discover Ranking

Gamecock Digest

The South Carolina Gamecocks have discovered their preseason top 25 ranking.

Nov 23, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the Wofford Terriers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
The South Carolina Gamecocks will enter the 2025 college football season ranked inside of the top 25 as the preseason AP poll has officially been released. The Gamecocks are hoping to make their first ever college football playoff appearance this season.

Shane Beamer and his football program have a lot going for them heading into this season. They have one of the best quarterbacks in college football in the form LaNorris Sellers and other playmakers on both sides of the ball. However, they lost some big-time names on both offense and defense this offseason to the NFL that they will have to overcome.

South Carolina also has a tough conference schedule, specifically in the second half of the year. They have matchups against LSU, Oklahoma, Alabama, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and two weeks after the Aggies, they play Clemson at home.

Regardless though, the expectations in Columbia are high heading into this season and AP poll voters agree with that sentiment. Here are the preseason AP poll rankings:

Preseason AP Poll Rankings:

  1. Texas
  2. Penn State
  3. Ohio State
  4. Clemson
  5. Georgia
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Oregon
  8. Alabama
  9. LSU
  10. Miami
  11. Arizona State
  12. Illinois
  13. South Carolina
  14. Michigan
  15. Florida
  16. SMU
  17. Kansas State
  18. Oklahoma
  19. Texas A&M
  20. Indiana
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Iowa State
  23. Texas Tech
  24. Tennessee
  25. Boise State

