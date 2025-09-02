Gamecock Digest

AP Top 25 Rankings: South Carolina Gamecocks New Ranking Revealed

The week two college football AP Top 25 rankings have been revealed.

Aug 31, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer on the sidelines against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The South Carolina Gamecocks took care of business in week one against Virginia Tech. It was a defensive battle for most of the game, but a punt return for a touchdown by Vicari Swain and an explosive touchdown reception from Nyck Harbor broke it open for the Gamecocks.

It was a good start to the season for South Carolina and this week they will have their home opener against South Carolina State.

With the first week of college football completed, the week two college football AP poll top 25 rankings have been revealed. Here is where the South Carolina Gamecocks sit in the new rankings:

AP Poll Top 25 Rankings:

  1. Ohio State
  2. Penn State
  3. LSU
  4. Georgia
  5. Miami
  6. Oregon
  7. Texas
  8. Clemson
  9. Notre Dame
  10. South Carolina
  11. Illinois
  12. Arizona State
  13. Florida
  14. Florida State
  15. Michigan
  16. Iowa State
  17. SMU
  18. Oklahoma
  19. Texas A&M
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Alabama
  22. Tennessee
  23. Indiana
  24. Texas Tech
  25. Utah

The Gamecocks moved up three spots after their win over Virginia Tech. South Carolina got some help in the polls after Alabama took a loss to Florida State. Arizona State also dropped behind the Gamecocks after week one completed.

South Carolina will play South Carolina State at 7:00 PM ET this weekend. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and SEC Network+, which means it will not be broadcasted on live television. The Gamecocks will take on Vanderbilt for their first conferene game of the season in week three in Columbia.

