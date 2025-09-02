AP Top 25 Rankings: South Carolina Gamecocks New Ranking Revealed
The week two college football AP Top 25 rankings have been revealed.
The South Carolina Gamecocks took care of business in week one against Virginia Tech. It was a defensive battle for most of the game, but a punt return for a touchdown by Vicari Swain and an explosive touchdown reception from Nyck Harbor broke it open for the Gamecocks.
It was a good start to the season for South Carolina and this week they will have their home opener against South Carolina State.
With the first week of college football completed, the week two college football AP poll top 25 rankings have been revealed. Here is where the South Carolina Gamecocks sit in the new rankings:
AP Poll Top 25 Rankings:
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- LSU
- Georgia
- Miami
- Oregon
- Texas
- Clemson
- Notre Dame
- South Carolina
- Illinois
- Arizona State
- Florida
- Florida State
- Michigan
- Iowa State
- SMU
- Oklahoma
- Texas A&M
- Ole Miss
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Indiana
- Texas Tech
- Utah
The Gamecocks moved up three spots after their win over Virginia Tech. South Carolina got some help in the polls after Alabama took a loss to Florida State. Arizona State also dropped behind the Gamecocks after week one completed.
South Carolina will play South Carolina State at 7:00 PM ET this weekend. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and SEC Network+, which means it will not be broadcasted on live television. The Gamecocks will take on Vanderbilt for their first conferene game of the season in week three in Columbia.
