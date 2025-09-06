Gamecock Digest

BREAKING: South Carolina Gamecocks vs South Carolina State Under Weather Delay

Kickoff for the South Carolina Gamecocks matchup against the South Carolina State Bulldogs has been delayed.

Oct 6, 2018; Columbia, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks fans take shelter from the rain in the second half of their game against the Missouri Tigers at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
The South Carolina Gamecocks' matchup against the South Carolina State Bulldogs has been delayed as there are reports of lightning in the area. A new kickoff time for this evening's event has not yet been announced.

Ahead of the game, betting odds have officially been released. The Gamecocks are listed as a 42.5-point favorite, and the over/under is set at 52.5, according to Fan Duel.

Quarterback LaNorris Sellers turned in yet another fantastic performance during the team's week one victory over Virginia Tech and has subsequently skyrocketed up the rankings for odds to win the Heisman Trophy.

Should the Gamecocks' signal caller turn in yet another impressive showing, Sellers has an excellent chance at becoming the frontrunner for this year's Heisman Trophy and representing his team in New York at the end of the season.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. South Carolina State

  • Gameday: Saturday, September 6th. 2025
  • Game time: 7:00 pm ET
  • TV: SEC Network+/ESPN+
  • Broadcast Team: Dave Weinstein (play-by-play) and John Williams (color)
  • Location: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE

