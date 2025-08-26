SI

Bills Make Injury Decision on First-Round Rookie Cornerback Maxwell Hairston

Hairston has been placed on injured reserve and will miss the first four games of the season.

The Bills have placed their first-round rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston on injured reserve, and he will miss at least the first four games of the season.

Hairston sprained his LCL early in training camp, and will need a little more time to heal. He is expected to play a significant role upon his return to the lineup.

The No. 30 pick starred at the University of Kentucky, where he was a two-time second-team All-SEC selection. He played in 32 games for the Wildcats across three seasons, making 71 solo tackles and six interceptions—three of which were returned for touchdowns.

Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

