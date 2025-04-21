Buffalo Bills Expected to be High on South Carolina's TJ Sanders During NFL Draft
The Buffalo Bills are expected to be high on South Carolina defensive lineman TJ Sanders during the NFL Draft.
The NFL draft is set to start this week with the first round kicking off on Thursday night. The South Carolina Gamecocks have a good number of prospects that will be waiting to hear their name called this weekend, and defensive tackle TJ Sanders is one of them.
Sanders is projected to be a day two pick in the draft with this ceiling being somewhere in the second round. That's exactly where ESPN's Jordan Reid had him going in his latest seven round mock draft at 56th overall to the Buffalo Bills. Not only that, but Reid noted that be expects the Bills to be very high on Sanders during the draft process.
"I believe the Bills will have Sanders high on their Day 2 board," Reid wrote. "Quick wins are the name of his game, and the Bills could use him as an interior rusher and a stout run defender."
In 2024, Sanders posted 48 total tackles, including 29 solo stops, 7 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, and 1 pass deflection. Over his three-year career, he accumulated an impressive stat line of 107 total tackles (63 solo, 44 assisted), 18 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks across 38 games.
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft begins at 8 PM on Thursday in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
