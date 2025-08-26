Can LaNorris Sellers Win the 2025 Heisman Trophy?
We are less than a week away from the beginning of the season for the South Carolina Gamecocks. There is quite a bit of buzz surrounding the Gamecocks, who are aiming to be a playoff team at the very least. One of the biggest reasons for the national anticipation in Columbia is their field general, LaNorris Sellers.
After electrifying fans in his first season as a starter in 2024, many analysts believe the Florence, SC native is one of the best players in the country. In a year loaded with quarterback talent, will Sellers be able to stand out and be crowned with the sports highest honor, the Heisman Trophy?
From a physical aspect, Sellers has all the right tools to be one of the nation’s best. He is 6-foot-3 and nearly 250 pounds. Though average in height, his weight is above the norm for college quarterbacks and makes him a tough ball carrier to take to the ground. Sellers displayed his uncanny ability to make an impact on the field with his feet on several occasions last season, including his go-ahead touchdown during their matchup against Clemson to close out the regular season.
His ability to avoid ball carriers isn’t just on display down the field. While dropping back to throw the ball, Sellers has shown a super-human ability to break out of sacks that would leave most quarterbacks in the dirt.
To accompany his elusive ball carrying, Sellers has a rocket-arm that has been proven to help win his team games. Whether it be layering balls into tough spots or throwing a deep ball right into the bread basket of a receiver, Sellers can make it happen. He is not only effective as a pocket passer, but has shown the ability to escape the pocket and accurate throws on the run.
While Sellers has the overflowing talent that allows him to thrive on the field, there are a few areas he must improve on to win the Heisman. His most alarming issue last season was turnovers. While a lot of his turnovers could be attributed to youth and inexperience, the blunders led to losing games. Despite leading Alabama on the road last season, Sellers turned the ball over three times in the second half, which ultimately was too much to overcome. Whether it be trying to force a play that isn’t there or just being lackadaisical, Sellers will have to clean this up if he wants to be a Heisman Finalist.
Another area of improvement for Sellers is decision making. While this can also play into turnovers, perhaps an even bigger issue for Sellers last season was waiting too long to make a decision. There was an abundance of plays where Sellers could have made a throw or a read, but he simply was unable to make the decision quick enough, which led to the eventual target of the play that was available to be swallowed up and disappear due to his indecisiveness. While he has shown the ability to make the highlight or “home run play,” he has to be more consistent with making the little plays.
If Sellers is able to improve on taking care of the ball and decision making, the sky is the limit for Sellers and the Gamecocks. With an entire offseason to improve, a more than serviceable receiving room, and an off-the-charts amount of God given size and talent, do not be surprised if Sellers winds up in New York as a Heisman finalist.
Sellers currently has +1800 odds to win the Heisman, which is sixth highest odds amongst all players.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: