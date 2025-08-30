Can South Carolina Replicate The Same Success From Its Defensive Line In 2025?
Ahead of the week 1 matchup against Virginia Tech, an important aspect of the team will be one to look for is the Gamecocks. South Carolina was one of the best teams in creating pressure on the opposing team’s offense in 2024. The Gamecocks were tied-7th in the country for most sacks. South Carolina finished with 41 sacks a season ago. They lost a good amount of the production when Kyle Kennard got drafted to the NFL. Kennard finished with a team-high 11.5 sacks a year ago.
A star opposite side of Kennard emerged last season for South Carolina in Dylan Stewart. Stewart finished his true freshman campaign with 23 tackles, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. His 6.5 sacks ranked third among freshmen in the FBS. His best showing came in his first-ever game for the Gamecocks. Stewart finished with four tackles, two forced fumbles, and 1.5 sacks.
South Carolina brings back two veteran players who look to complement Stewart in Nick Barrett and Bryan Thomas Jr. Thomas Jr showed some promise last season for the Gamecocks, finishing with 23 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. His growth heading into his final season could be massive for South Carolina.
The Gamecocks brought in some transfers to help, like Jaylen Brown, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, Davonte Miles, Troy Pikes, and Demon Clowney, hoping they can add depth and be valuable contributors this upcoming season for the Gamecocks. I think the most intriguing to watch will be the freshmen. South Carolina added highly ranked JaQuavius Dodd, who was a four-star prospect coming out of high school. Anthony Addison, Kobby Sakyi-Prah, and Caleb Williams, who look to be contributors for the Gamecocks.
The truth of the matter is, we won’t know who will be starting opposite side of Stewart and how the defense line will look until tomorrow. The Gamecocks chose not to release a depth chart against Virginia Tech and won’t show their first team until about 28 minutes before kickoff.
We know the secondary should be pretty good for South Carolina in 2025, but behind a great secondary is a pass rush and one that is disruptive, which can speed up a quarterback and throw off his rhythm and timing. South Carolina was one of the best at getting sacks and creating negative plays. Can they do the same this upcoming season and be as productive? It will be important that they do if they want to get to their first-ever College Football Playoff.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: