CFB Analyst Claims Gunner Stockton "Represents Everything Great About Football"
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton earned some extremely high praise from a major college football analyst.
The Georgia Bulldogs have begun the season 3-0 for the tenth consecutive time under Kirby Smart and have already emerged as top contenders in the SEC for the 2025 college football season. As the Bulldogs continue their difficult conference schedule, the team has a handful of storylines surrounding it.
But the largest storyline around the Dawgs' program thus far involves quarterback Gunner Stockton, who is fresh off a career day in an impressive win against the Tennessee Volunteers on the road. In what was his first SEC start, Stockton accounted for more than 300 yards and delivered an incredible fourth down touchdown to keep the team's hopes alive late in the fourth quarter.
The quarterback's performance has garnered universal praise nationally and has turned the heads of multiple analysts, including CBS Sports' Aaron Taylor, who recently claimed that Stockton represents "everything great about football".
"It was the way that he blocked out all of the noise. Somehow, he had humility, but confidence. Process precedes the outcome, and he was able to block out all of the noise, push the ball down the field, and lead his team to victory," said Taylor. "So Gunner, you represent everything great about football and this sport. You kept your mouth shut, you delivered when it mattered most, you put all the chips in and you bet on yourself, and you dropped a dime and rose to the moment when your best was needed. That to me is what this game is about."
Stockton will look to build upon his performance in hopes of leading the Dawgs to another regular-season victory. Georgia will return to action on Saturday, September 27th, when the team hosts the Alabama Crimson Tide.
