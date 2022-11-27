CFB Beware, South Carolina Is Coming

The South Carolina Gamecocks just two weekends ago were left for dead by the national media and, admittedly, some of Gamecock nation. They had lost in blowout fashion to a Florida Gators squad trying to rebuild their program in Billy Napier's image.

Now, the South Carolina Gamecocks are coming off of two straight top 8 wins against college football playoff hopefuls in Tennessee and Clemson. While the win over Tennessee was massive, proving they could put together a consistent showing over all four quarters, the win against Clemson is even more critical.

This victory came against a team that had won seven straight games against the Gamecocks and, in the same stretch, had won two national championships and appeared in the college football playoff six consecutive times between 2015 and 2020.

The Clemson Tigers have held a spot near or at the sport's mountaintop for several years. They have been so dominant that even with their apparent deficiencies, they were predicted by all the television experts to win this football game today.

South Carolina never listened to all of the harmful noise outside of their building and instead came together as a team and conquered two national brands on a national stage for two straight weekends.

So what does this win mean for the fans? After all of the down years, everything started with the end of the Steve Spurrier era and continued throughout the course of the Will Muschamp tenure. Gamecock nation, a fanbase whose reputation resides with their undying loyalty to the university and its athletic programs, has a football team they can now take great pride in due to their emotional connection and the results they've shown.

What does this win mean for the program? Head coach Shane Beamer and his coaching staff have an offseason where they can point to the success of transfers like quarterback Spencer Rattler and wide receiver Antwane Wells. Additionally, they ended losing streaks against Clemson, Texas A&M, and Kentucky, creating a new air around the building.

However, regardless of what happens in the bowl game, the crown jewel of this season will be their last two wins, encapsulating what this program could become if they can find more consistency throughout an entire season.

South Carolina will be a part of the conversation when all college football begins to look at teams who could be gearing up to attempt their charge near the mountaintop in the sport. Buckle up, and get ready for those conversations.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.