Cincinnati Bengals LB Demetrius Knight Holding Out of Practice
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Demetrius Knight is holding out of practice until his rookie contract is signed.
The South Carolina Gamecocks had quite a few players selected during the 2025 NFL draft and one of them was linebacker Demetrius Knight. He was selected in the second round by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 49th overall pick.
Most rookies are starting to settle in with their new teams since being drafted by taking part in rookie minicamp, but Knight has elected to hold off on that. The former South Carolina Gamecock has elected not to practice until his rookie contract is signed.
Knight isn't the only one who has elected to do so. EDGE Shemar Stewart is also holding out of practice until he signs his contract.
Head coach Zac Taylor explained that the two players are “just working through their contracts right now.”
Stewart mentioned that he hopes to sign his contract on Monday so perhaps him and Knight both will be locked in with the Bengals and can start practcing with the team this week.
Knight Jr. joined the Gamecocks after four seasons with Georgia Tech and one with Charlotte. He was voted quickly as a captain and the most outstanding senior by his teammates. He appeared in 13 games, making 10 starts, and finished second on the team in tackles (82).
NFL Combine Results - Demetrius Knight
Height: 6015
Weight: 235
Arm: 32 ⅝”
Hand: 10”
Vertical: 31'.50"
Bench Press: 22 reps
Broad Jump: 9'10"
40-yard: 4.58, 2nd attempt: 4.61
3-Cone: 7.12 seconds
