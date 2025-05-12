Gamecock Digest

Cincinnati Bengals LB Demetrius Knight Holding Out of Practice

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Demetrius Knight is holding out of practice until his rookie contract is signed.

Jonathan Williams

Feb 26, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina linebacker Demetrius Knight (LB13) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina linebacker Demetrius Knight (LB13) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Demetrius Knight is holding out of practice until his rookie contract is signed.

The South Carolina Gamecocks had quite a few players selected during the 2025 NFL draft and one of them was linebacker Demetrius Knight. He was selected in the second round by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 49th overall pick.

Most rookies are starting to settle in with their new teams since being drafted by taking part in rookie minicamp, but Knight has elected to hold off on that. The former South Carolina Gamecock has elected not to practice until his rookie contract is signed.

Knight isn't the only one who has elected to do so. EDGE Shemar Stewart is also holding out of practice until he signs his contract.

Head coach Zac Taylor explained that the two players are “just working through their contracts right now.”

Stewart mentioned that he hopes to sign his contract on Monday so perhaps him and Knight both will be locked in with the Bengals and can start practcing with the team this week.

Knight Jr. joined the Gamecocks after four seasons with Georgia Tech and one with Charlotte. He was voted quickly as a captain and the most outstanding senior by his teammates. He appeared in 13 games, making 10 starts, and finished second on the team in tackles (82).

NFL Combine Results - Demetrius Knight

Height: 6015
Weight: 235
Arm: 32 ⅝”
Hand: 10”
Vertical: 31'.50"
Bench Press: 22 reps
Broad Jump: 9'10"
40-yard: 4.58, 2nd attempt: 4.61
3-Cone: 7.12 seconds

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like:

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Football